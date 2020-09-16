Nick Johnston signs on as Orange Amplification’s newest Ambassador

Orange Amplification has announced Canadian six-string virtuoso Nick Johnston as the company’s newest Ambassador.

The hotshot prog-rock/metal guitarist, who has in the past been associated with Mesa Boogie and also the Kemper Profiler, will now be rocking an Orange Rockerverb 100 MKIII guitar amp.

Johnston, who Guitar World has called a “Schrödinger’s Cat of Shred,” last year released his fifth instrumental solo album, Wide Eyes in the Dark. As for his newly-acquired Rockerverb MKIII, he says:

“Not only is Rockerverb 100 MKIII the coolest looking amp on the planet, but it changes my playing in a way that makes me sound more natural, more organic and more like myself.

“It sounds massive, but it still manages to let my fingerprint shine through.”

For more information, head to Orange Amps.