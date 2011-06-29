Nick Lowe Confirms Fall Tour With Wilco; New Album Expected Sept. 13

Nick Lowe will support Wilco on all dates of the first leg of their fall 2011 North American tour, coinciding with the release of his first album in more than four years, The Old Magic.

The album will be released Sep. 13 via Yep Roc, and the tour kicks off the same day, with stops at New York City's Central Park Summerstage, two nights at the Ryman in Nashville and more.

Wilco recently released a vinyl 7-inch single featuring a cover of Nick Lowe's classic "I Love My Label" and opened their set at the Solid Sound Music Festival last weekend with the song.

Click here for more information on The Old Magic.

NICK LOWE TOUR DATES:9/13 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

9/16 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9/17 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9/18 - Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

9/20 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

9/22 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

9/25 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/27 - Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Amphitheater

9/28 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

9/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/1 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

10/2 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

10/4 - St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

10/5 - Madison, WI @ Overture Hall