Nikki Sixx takes aim at Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy: “I get it, he’s just trying to sell a book, album or club tour”

Recently, Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy hit out at Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, accusing the bassist of not being thankful after he “saved [his] life” from a near-fatal heroin overdose years ago.

In an interview with Indie Power TV (opens in new tab) conducted earlier this month, McCoy dubbed Sixx a “second-class citizen” for allegedly making up stories in his books, adding, “I’m not a farm boy like Nikki Sixx; I’m from the inner city. And I can’t stand bullshit – like his books; [they’re] full of lies.”

Mentioning a specific story he claims Sixx made up, McCoy said: “I saved the guy’s life… I fucking got him revived, got his heart beating again. And the thank you I’ve gotten has been de nada. I mean, de nada. And that makes him a second-class citizen in my eyes. ‘Cos he only thinks about the buck.”

And now, Sixx has taken to social media to offer a retort to McCoy’s comments.

“Andy McCoy has been on a rant saying I never thanked him for saving my life after a heroin overdose,” he writes. “It’s true. I also never thanked him for getting me the drugs during my deadly addiction that night. I get it, he’s just trying to sell a book, album or club tour.”

Sixx’s comments echo those he made earlier this month – also on Twitter – seemingly taking aim at McCoy without mentioning his name.

“Whenever other musicians start to slag us I usually look them up and realize they are in the middle of trying to sell a book, music, tour or something to you using my or our name.”

McCoy, for his part, has had plenty to say about Mötley Crüe's tours. “What is it? Their 52nd comeback tour? It's pathetic,” he said. “They don't have anything to give.”

Mötley Crüe are presently touring the U.S. with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. They take the stage this afternoon at the Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis.

Back in July, Nikki Sixx told Guitar World about his approach to playing bass guitar with Mötley Crüe.

“I get grief sometimes from people who say, ‘Oh you’re not a real bass player because you’re not all over the place’, but I’m not like that,” he said.

“My job is to support the song and be super tight with my drummer. If there’s any room in there, I might throw in something melodic, but generally I stay in the pocket, which I believe has something to do with that three-string guitar.

“I want to take one note and I want to maximize it, like how John Lennon wrote Strawberry Fields Forever. The melody in that song is relatively simple, but it changes and grows, taking you on a journey. I try to do that with our songs: To me, that’s so important.”

See Mötley Crüe