Nilüfer Yanya announces new album, Painless, shares taut lead single, stabilise

The last new material we heard from London's Nilüfer Yanya was the Feeling Lucky? EP late last year.

Containing the beguiling Day 7.5093 – which we named one of late December 2020/early January 2021's essential guitar tracks – the three-song collection showed the guitarist gleefully doing away with your typical genre, style and structure constraints, to dazzling effect.

Now, Yanya has announced her second full-length album, PAINLESS, and shared its lead single, the taught, up-tempo stabilise.

With multiple, intertwining layers of nervy, punky, single-note guitar lines and anxious lyrics detailing the mundanity and mental challenges of modern city life, the song brings classic, mid-oughts Bloc Party to mind, while carving out its own unmistakable and vital space.

You can check out the song's creative music video – directed by Yanya's sister, Molly Daniel – below.

"I was really thinking about your surroundings and how much they influence or change your perception of things," Yanya said of the song in a statement. "A lot of the city is just grey and concrete, there's no escape.”

PAINLESS was recorded with Wilma Archer – who produced Yanya's 2019 debut full-length, Miss Universe – DEEK Recordings founder Bullion, Big Thief producer Andrew Sarlo, and Jazzi Bobbi, and is set for a March 4, 2022 release via ATO Records.

To preorder PAINLESS, stop by Yanya's website.

(Image credit: ATO Records)

Nilüfer Yanya – PAINLESS:

1. the dealer

2. L/R

3. shameless

4. stabilise

5. chase me

6. midnight sun

7. trouble

8. try

9. company

10. belong with you

11. the mystic

12. anotherlife