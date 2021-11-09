Trending

Nilüfer Yanya announces new album, Painless, shares taut lead single, stabilise

The acclaimed London singer/songwriter/guitarist's sophomore LP arrives March 4

Nilufer Yanya performs live on stage at the Festsaal Kreuzberg on October 27, 2019 in Berlin, Germany
(Image credit: Jana Legler/Redferns)

The last new material we heard from London's Nilüfer Yanya was the Feeling Lucky? EP late last year. 

Containing the beguiling Day 7.5093 – which we named one of late December 2020/early January 2021's essential guitar tracks – the three-song collection showed the guitarist gleefully doing away with your typical genre, style and structure constraints, to dazzling effect.

Now, Yanya has announced her second full-length album, PAINLESS, and shared its lead single, the taught, up-tempo stabilise.

With multiple, intertwining layers of nervy, punky, single-note guitar lines and anxious lyrics detailing the mundanity and mental challenges of modern city life, the song brings classic, mid-oughts Bloc Party to mind, while carving out its own unmistakable and vital space.

You can check out the song's creative music video – directed by Yanya's sister, Molly Daniel – below.

"I was really thinking about your surroundings and how much they influence or change your perception of things," Yanya said of the song in a statement. "A lot of the city is just grey and concrete, there's no escape.”

PAINLESS was recorded with Wilma Archer – who produced Yanya's 2019 debut full-length, Miss Universe – DEEK Recordings founder Bullion, Big Thief producer Andrew Sarlo, and Jazzi Bobbi, and is set for a March 4, 2022 release via ATO Records.

To preorder PAINLESS, stop by Yanya's website.

The cover of Nilüfer Yanya's upcoming album, PAINLESS

(Image credit: ATO Records)

Nilüfer Yanya – PAINLESS:

1. the dealer
2. L/R 
3. shameless 
4. stabilise 
5. chase me 
6. midnight sun 
7. trouble 
8. try 
9. company 
10. belong with you 
11. the mystic 
12. anotherlife

