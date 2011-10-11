Nine Inch Nails, Jack White Contribute to U2 'Achtung Baby' Tribute Album

Q Magazine is putting together an all-star tribute album to celebrate the 20th anniversary of yet another classic record, U2's Achtung Baby.

One of the early artist to sign on was none other than Jack White, whose spin on "Love is Blindness" can be heard below.

Meanwhile, the latest band to jump on board may come as a bit of surprise, given a recent period of inactivity, Nine Inch Nails. NIN will contribute a cover of "Zoo Station" for the tribute album, which hits newsstands October 25.

AHK-toong BAY-bi Covered Track List:

01. Nine Inch Nails – Zoo Station

02. U2 (Jacques Lu Cont Mix) – Even Better Than The Real Thing

03. Damien Rice – One

04. Patti Smith – Until The End Of The World

05. Garbage – Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

06. Depeche Mode – So Cruel

07. Snow Patrol – Mysterious Ways

08. The Fray – Trying To Throw Your Arms Around The World

09. Gavin Friday – The Fly

10. The Killers – Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

11. Glasvegas – Acrobat

12. Jack White – Love Is Blindness