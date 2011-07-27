Nirvana: Full Track Listing for Deluxe Edition of 'Nevermind' Revealed

The full track listing for the upcoming deluxe edition of Nirvana's 1991 classic Nevermind has been revealed and can be seen below.

The 2CD Deluxe edition will contain a remastered cut of the original album plus B-sides as well as a CD featuring the Smart Studio Sessions, The Boombox Rehearsals and BBC Sessions.

The 4CD + DVD Super Deluxe edition will contain these two CDs, plus a CD of the previously unreleased The Devonshire Mixes and the previously unreleased Live At The Paramount Theatre from their Halloween gig in Seattle in 1991. Footage of the show, which is the only known Nirvana gig that was shot to film, will also be included on the DVD.

The Deluxe edition will also be available on vinyl.

• 50 Great Albums Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary in 2011

Only 10,000 copies of the Super Deluxe Version of the album will be released in North America, with another 30,000 for the rest of the world.

Nevermind – Deluxe Edition

CD One

Original Album

'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

'In Bloom'

'Come As You Are’

'Breed'

'Lithium'

'Polly'

'Territorial Pissings'

'Drain You'

'Lounge Act'

'Stay Away'

'On A Plain'

'Something In The Way'

The B-Sides

'Even In His Youth'

'Aneurysm'

'Curmudgeon'

'D-7' live At The BBC

'Been A Son' live

'School' live

'Drain You' live

'Sliver' live

'Polly' live

CD Two

The Smart Studio Sessions

'In Bloom' previously unreleased

'Immodium' (Breed) previously unreleased

'Lithium' previously unreleased

'Polly Previously' unreleased mix

'Pay To Play'

'Here She Comes Now'

'Dive' previously unreleased

'Sappy' previously unreleased

The Boombox Rehearsals

'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

'Verse Chorus Verse' previously unreleased

'Territorial Pissings' previously unreleased

'Lounge Act' previously unreleased

'Come As You Are'

'Old Age' previously unreleased

'Something In The Way' previously unreleased

'On A Plain' previously unreleased

BBC Sessions

'Drain You' previously unreleased

'Something In The Way' previously unreleased

Super Deluxe Edition

CDs One And Two as above

CD Three

The Devonshire Mixes

'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

'In Bloom'

'Come As You Are'

'Breed'

'Lithium'

'Territorial Pissings'

'Drain You'

'Lounge Act'

'Stay Away'

'On A Plain'

'Something In The Way'

CD Four

Live At The Paramount Theatre

'Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam'

'Aneurysm'

'Drain You'

'School'

'Floyd The Barber'

'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

'About A Girl'

'Polly'

'Breed'

'Sliver'

'Love Buzz'

'Lithium'

'Been A Son'

'Negative Creep'

'On A Plain'

'Blew'

'Rape Me'

'Territorial Pissings'

'Endless, Nameless'

DVD

Live At The Paramount Theatre

'Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam'

'Aneurysm'

'Drain You'

'School'

'Floyd The Barber'

'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

'About A Girl'

'Polly'

'Breed'

'Sliver'

'Love Buzz'

'Lithium'

'Been A Son'

'Negative Creep'

'On A Plain'

'Blew'

'Rape Me'

'Territorial Pissings'

'Endless, Nameless'

Music Videos

'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

'Come As You Are Music'

'Lithium'

'In Bloom'