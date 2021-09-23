Super Deluxe 30th anniversary reissue, remaster of Nirvana's Nevermind announced

Tomorrow (September 24) marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Nirvana's landmark album, Nevermind. To celebrate, Geffen/UMe have big plans, namely a remaster and Super Deluxe reissue of the hugely successful, musical landscape-altering record.

Remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit audio, this reissue of Nevermind will be available in a number of digital and physical formats – ranging from the standard album in digital/CD formats to the enormous Super Deluxe edition, which features a bevy of previously unreleased live recordings.

Available in both vinyl (8LPs on 180-gram black vinyl, plus the new Endless, Nameless/Even In His Youth/Aneurysm 7-inch) and CD+Blu-ray (5 CDs plus the Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands Blu-ray concert video) packages, the Super Deluxe edition is centered around the complete, previously unreleased recordings of four live shows.

Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at the Paradiso club); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992) were all filmed and recorded during the trio's tour for Nevermind, and document their breathtaking ascent from playing clubs to being the most talked-about rock band in the world.

You can check out a just-released preview of the live material – a typically ferocious performance of Breed from the Paradiso set – below.

Each version of the 30th anniversary reissue of Nevermind is set for a November 12 release. Despite the fact that Spencer Elden, the baby pictured on Nevermind's cover, recently sued Nirvana on the grounds that the image constitutes child pornography, the artwork of the new reissue will indeed prominently feature the original album's iconic cover.

The reissue – in any and all of its configurations – can be preordered here.