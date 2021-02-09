Nita Strauss details how she became the in-house guitarist for the Los Angeles Rams football team

When Nita Strauss isn't touring with Alice Cooper or releasing new material as a successful solo artist, she's busy announcing fresh gear collaborations with the likes of Ibanez, D'Addario and more.

But, to add to her list of accolades, she's also the in-house guitarist for the Los Angeles Rams American football team. In a new YouTube video shared by Sumerian Records, Strauss details how she landed the gig.

"The Rams introduction actually came through our good friend and very surprising source, the pro wrestler Diamond Dallas Page," she explains.

"Dallas now has a yoga program, DDP Yoga, and a rehabilitation program that works with a lot of pro athletes, and one of the athletes that he worked with was a player on the LA Rams.

“So he made the introduction for us, and the next thing I knew, I got the call to play at the Salute To Service game in 2018, to play America the Beautiful.

“I went on to play at the Sunday night football game, still at the Coliseum, and it went so well, we got along so great with everyone in the organization, and after that, they contacted me about becoming a more permanent part."

An avid sports fan, Strauss explains her excitement at her involvement with the LA Rams.

“I grew up in competitive sports right here in LA, so to get to play for an NFL team in my hometown, 10 miles from the hospital that I was born in is an absolute dream come true," she says.

This is, of course, not the first time Nita Strauss has assumed in-house guitar duties for an American football club. In 2014, she was chosen by Kiss's Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley as the official in-house guitarist for the LA Kiss Arena football team, whose home ground was based at the Honda Center in Anaheim.