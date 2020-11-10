Keep your guitars in “fighting form” with D’Addario’s new Nita Strauss Hurricane Kit maintenance care package

Nita Strauss has teamed up with D’Addario to release the Hurricane guitar maintenance kit, offering players the same products Strauss uses to clean, maintain, tune and restring her electric guitars when she’s on the road with Alice Cooper or her own solo project.

Included in the kit is a string height gauge, flashlight, 9V battery, multi-tool, Eclipse tuner, hydrate fingerboard conditioner, XLR8 string cleaner and lubricant, fret polishing system, micro-fiber polishing cloth, pro-winder, travel case and instructional manual.

D’Addario has also launched a Strauss-centric contest, with the grand prize winner receiving an Ibanez JIVA Jr. Nita Strauss Signature guitar, Marshall Cope 50 Amplifier, Hurricane Kit and access to Nita’s online guitar school.

10 second-prize winners, meanwhile, will receive a free Hurricane Kit.

“When Nita came to us with the idea of doing a guitar maintenance kit, it was a no-brainer,” said Jeffrey Kaye, D’Addario’s Global Director of Artist Marketing. “She is not only one of the most highly regarded players in the world, but one of the most important artists we work with.”

The giveaway is open through November 23. To enter, head to D’Addario.