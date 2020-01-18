NAMM 2020: Nita Strauss' Ibanez JIVA10 signature now has a younger sibling

NAMM 2020: “To be the first female Ibanez signature artist - what I’ve dreamed of since the very beginning,” was what Nita Strauss told this Guitar World correspondent last year, around the release of her debut signature axe.

This year marks the release of her second signature electric guitar, the JIVAJR, a more affordable alternative to her first signature model, the JIVA10.

The new model will come with a quilted maple top with 3-ply binding on a meranti body, bolted to a Wizard III maple neck with a 24-fret ebony fingerboard that features her own ‘Beaten Path’ EKG-style inlays and luminescent side dot markers.

Elsewhere on the guitar, there's an Edge Zero II double locking tremolo bridge, Ibanez tuning machines and Ibanez Quantum pickups (HSH).

The JIVAJR will be available in Deep Sea Blonde and retail for $1,066.

“I will never tire of hearing the words ‘first female Ibanez artist’,” Strauss continued. “Because I try to stay away from the whole gender thing - male versus female, girl versus guy, what’s the difference, etc. I try to be the greatest guitar player I can be. But to be the first female signature artist and see my name up there with Vai, Satriani and Gilbert - that’s what I’ve always dreamed of.

"I hope I’m the first female of many, but I’m glad I was first!”

For more info on the guitar, stop by Ibanez.