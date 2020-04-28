Nita Strauss unveils Rock Guitar Fundamentals online instructional program

Nita Strauss - one of Guitar World's guitarists of the decade - has launched Rock Guitar Fundamentals, a three-module online guitar teaching program designed for players of all levels.

The online course, according to the Alice Cooper electric guitar player, was developed to get instruments into as hands as possible and help people improve their playing.

Strauss developed the three-module system, which runs from beginner to advanced.

Module One is designed for new players and covers the anatomy of the guitar and all the basics, including how to hold a pick correctly, fret notes tuning and more.

Module Two is “highly focused” on technique and theory, approached from a rock player’s perspective to be easily understandable for the modern musician.

Module Three, meanwhile, dives into sweep picking, legato playing, whammy bar tricks and more advanced techniques.

“I see so many people online saying they want to play guitar, but have no idea where to start,” Strauss said. "And many more experienced players that get frustrated by technique and theory.

"So I wanted to create a step-by-step course that explains everything clearly from a rock guitar player’s perspective.

“If you’ve never picked up a guitar before and you start this course from the beginning, as long as you’re willing to put in the time you’ll end up with a great knowledge base to play solos, write songs and play onstage with a band!"

Register for Rock Guitar Fundamentals, with a limited time 50% discount, at I Want to Play Guitar.