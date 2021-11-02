Nobels unveils limited-edition, green sparkle-finished version of its famed ODR-1 overdrive pedal

German brand Nobels has unveiled a new, limited-edition version of its Nashville session favorite overdrive pedal, the ODR-1.

Boasting a green sparkle finish, and including a certificate, special gift box and serial number, the ODR-1 Ltd. will be produced in a limited run of 2,000 pedals worldwide.

Under the hood though, this is the same, upgraded ODR-1, with an internal Bass Cut switch to tamp down low-end, buffered bypass, and – in addition to Drive and Level knobs – a Spectrum control that dials up the treble and bass when turned clockwise, while keeping the same midrange characteristics.

A remote input jack allows the pedal – which is famed for its firm but well-rounded 'drive sound, and mild midrange bump – to be switched on and off remotely.

The Nobels ODR-1 Ltd. can be run on a 9V power supply, 9V battery, or a 18V power supply (for additional headroom,) and is available now for $139.

For more info on the pedal, stop by Nobels.