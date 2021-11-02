Trending

Nobels unveils limited-edition, green sparkle-finished version of its famed ODR-1 overdrive pedal

By

Including a certificate, special gift box and serial number, this version of the Nashville-favored 'drive will be produced in a limited run of 2,000 units worldwide

Nobels' new ODR-1 Ltd. overdrive pedal
(Image credit: Nobels)

German brand Nobels has unveiled a new, limited-edition version of its Nashville session favorite overdrive pedal, the ODR-1.

Boasting a green sparkle finish, and including a certificate, special gift box and serial number, the ODR-1 Ltd. will be produced in a limited run of 2,000 pedals worldwide.

Under the hood though, this is the same, upgraded ODR-1, with an internal Bass Cut switch to tamp down low-end, buffered bypass, and – in addition to Drive and Level knobs – a Spectrum control that dials up the treble and bass when turned clockwise, while keeping the same midrange characteristics.

A remote input jack allows the pedal – which is famed for its firm but well-rounded 'drive sound, and mild midrange bump – to be switched on and off remotely.

The Nobels ODR-1 Ltd. can be run on a 9V power supply, 9V battery, or a 18V power supply (for additional headroom,) and is available now for $139.

For more info on the pedal, stop by Nobels.

A Nobels ODR-1 Ltd. pedal sits next to its package and certificate of authenticity

(Image credit: Nobels)
Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.