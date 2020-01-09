NAMM 2020: The Nobels ODR-1, one of the most revered overdrive pedals of all time, just got an upgrade for 2020

NAMM 2020: Speak to a lot of Nashville session greats about their favorite overdrive pedal, and plenty will point to one box, the ODR-1 from German brand Nobels - and now that highly lauded stompbox has received a tonal tweak or two.

The new ODR-1BC plays host to two major changes, the first of which is an internal Bass Cut switch to tame low-end, which will prove handy for humbucker players.

The other is the ability to run the pedal from an 18V power supply to yield additional headroom.

Otherwise, the pedal works as per the original, with buffered bypass and a Spectrum control that increases both treble and bass when turned clockwise while retaining the same midrange characteristics.

The ODR-1BC is available now for £99 (approx $129) - see Nobels for more info.