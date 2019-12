Noel Gallagher has just posted the video for his first solo single, "The Death of You and Me." You can watch the video below.

The track comes from what will be the first of two upcoming solo releases from Gallagher, titled High Flying Birds.

As previously reported, Gallagher will release his solo album on October 17, which will be followed by a collaborative album with Androgynous Anonymous sometime early in 2012.