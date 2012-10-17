Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Live DVD + U.S. Tour Dates

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds "International Magic Live At The O2" is out now and it contains two DVDs packed with exclusive footage.
Disc 1 of the DVD package features Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performance at their biggest Arena show; live at London's O2 on Feb 26, 2012.
Disc 2 features an acoustic set by Noel at the Virgin Mobile Mod Club Toronto, the "Ride The Tiger" video trilogy, and footage from the NME Awards, where the band played played the closing set of the night.
The special edition package also includes an exclusive CD featuring all the demos of album tracks, B sides and previously unreleased live favourite - "Freaky Teeth."
"Ride The Tiger" is a 20 minute film that is made up of three of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds videos which were directed by Mike Bruce. The trilogy sees "If I Had A Gun....", "The Death Of You and Me" and "AKA...What A Life!." These three are merged together to create one longer continuous film. It also features "Shoot A Hole Into The Sun" - one of the tracks Noel recorded with The Amorphous Androgynous.
The special edition and Blu Ray package will also include an exclusive CD - "Faster Than The Speed Of Magic"
Tracklisting:
- 1. Everybody's On The Run (Demo)
- 2. Dream On (Demo)
- 3. If I Had A Gun... (Demo)
- 4. (People Who Would Be) The Death Of You And Me (Demo)
- 5. Record Machine (Demo)
- 6. Ride The Tiger AKA What A Life! (Demo)
- 7. Soldier Boys And Jesus Freaks (Demo)
- 8. Fallen Angel AKA Broken Arrow (Demo)
- 9. (Stranded On) The Wrong Beach (Demo)
- 10. Stop The Clocks (Demo)
- 11. The Good Rebel (Demo)
- 12. I'd Pick You Every Time (Demo)
- 13. Freaky Teeth (Demo)
On October 23rd, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will co-headline a tour with Snow Patrol, which kicks off in Portland, OR. This will be Gallagher's fourth USA touring visit within the last 12 months, having most recently performed at the Coachella Festival in April, as well as double sell out shows in Los Angeles and New York.
NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS & SNOW PATROL ON TOUR:
October 23 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
PCPA Box Office, all TicketWest locations, by phone: 503-946-7272
October 24 Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
CenturyLink Field Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000
October 25 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
Rogers Arena box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 855-985-5000
October 27 Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
Rexall Place box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 855-985-5000
October 28 Calgary, AB @ Stampede Corral
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
Corral box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 855-985-5000
October 30 Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
Concert Hall box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 855-985-5000
October 31 Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
On Sale Saturday, July 21st @ 10am
Xcel Energy box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000
November 1 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland by AMC
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
The Midland box office, by phone at 888-929-7849
November 3 Hammond, IN @ The Venue At Horseshoe
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
Horseshoe box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000
November 4 Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
Palace Theatre box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000
November 5 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
Ryman box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000
November 7 Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre At Grand Prairie
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
Verizon box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000
November 8 Austin, TX @ Austin Music Hall
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
In-person at retail outlets: frontgatetickets.com, by phone: 512-389-0315
November 9 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am
Bayou Music Center box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000