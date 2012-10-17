Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Live DVD + U.S. Tour Dates

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds "International Magic Live At The O2" is out now and it contains two DVDs packed with exclusive footage.

Disc 1 of the DVD package features Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performance at their biggest Arena show; live at London's O2 on Feb 26, 2012.

Disc 2 features an acoustic set by Noel at the Virgin Mobile Mod Club Toronto, the "Ride The Tiger" video trilogy, and footage from the NME Awards, where the band played played the closing set of the night.

The special edition package also includes an exclusive CD featuring all the demos of album tracks, B sides and previously unreleased live favourite - "Freaky Teeth."

"Ride The Tiger" is a 20 minute film that is made up of three of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds videos which were directed by Mike Bruce. The trilogy sees "If I Had A Gun....", "The Death Of You and Me" and "AKA...What A Life!." These three are merged together to create one longer continuous film. It also features "Shoot A Hole Into The Sun" - one of the tracks Noel recorded with The Amorphous Androgynous.

The special edition and Blu Ray package will also include an exclusive CD - "Faster Than The Speed Of Magic"

Tracklisting:

1. Everybody's On The Run (Demo)

2. Dream On (Demo)

3. If I Had A Gun... (Demo)

4. (People Who Would Be) The Death Of You And Me (Demo)

5. Record Machine (Demo)

6. Ride The Tiger AKA What A Life! (Demo)

7. Soldier Boys And Jesus Freaks (Demo)

8. Fallen Angel AKA Broken Arrow (Demo)

9. (Stranded On) The Wrong Beach (Demo)

10. Stop The Clocks (Demo)

11. The Good Rebel (Demo)

12. I'd Pick You Every Time (Demo)

13. Freaky Teeth (Demo)

On October 23rd, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will co-headline a tour with Snow Patrol, which kicks off in Portland, OR. This will be Gallagher's fourth USA touring visit within the last 12 months, having most recently performed at the Coachella Festival in April, as well as double sell out shows in Los Angeles and New York.

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS & SNOW PATROL ON TOUR:

October 23 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

PCPA Box Office, all TicketWest locations, by phone: 503-946-7272

October 24 Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

CenturyLink Field Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000

October 25 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

Rogers Arena box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 855-985-5000

October 27 Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

Rexall Place box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 855-985-5000

October 28 Calgary, AB @ Stampede Corral

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

Corral box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 855-985-5000

October 30 Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

Concert Hall box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 855-985-5000

October 31 Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

On Sale Saturday, July 21st @ 10am

Xcel Energy box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000

November 1 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland by AMC

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

The Midland box office, by phone at 888-929-7849

November 3 Hammond, IN @ The Venue At Horseshoe

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

Horseshoe box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000

November 4 Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

Palace Theatre box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000

November 5 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

Ryman box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000

November 7 Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre At Grand Prairie

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

Verizon box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000

November 8 Austin, TX @ Austin Music Hall

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

In-person at retail outlets: frontgatetickets.com, by phone: 512-389-0315

November 9 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

On Sale Friday, July 20th @ 10am

Bayou Music Center box office, all Ticketmaster locations, by phone: 800-745-3000