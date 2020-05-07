Norman Guitars launches redesigned line of acoustics “rooted in innovation, with classic detail and design”

Canadian builder Norman Guitars has launched a newly redesigned line of acoustic guitars, which the company touts as “rooted in innovation, while still maintaining classic detail and design.”

The revamped range is comprised of eight models offered in a range of body types and sizes, as well as finishes and electronics.

The eight available models are the B18 CW MJ Cherry Burst, B20 Natural GT, B18 Parlor Cherry Burst GT, B50 12 Natural SG, ST30 MJ Havana Burst SG, ST40 CW Natural HG, ST50 Cherry Burst HG and ST68 MJ Natural HG.

The guitars range in price from $549 to $1,695.

For more information, head to Norman Guitars.