Nunez’s Tetra-Fet Drive brings the tube amp thunder

Nunez Amplification has introduced the Tetra-Fet, a dynamic overdrive that is designed to offer tube amp sound and response in an effect pedal.

The Class-A overdrive boasts a three-band EQ (low, mid, high) along with gain and level controls.

There’s also a shift toggle that offers extended tone sculpting for lower-tuned guitars, tightening up the bottom end in the down position or, in Nunez’s words, “bringing the thunder” in the up position.

Or just use it as a pre-amp, feeding your guitar directly into a power amp.

The Tetra-Fet is available now for $275. To get your hands on one, head to Nunez Amplification.