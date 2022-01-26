Nuno Bettencourt has two new solo albums in the pipeline

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt announced on Instagram today (January 26) that he is hard at work on multiple solo albums.

"I’m departing on a new and exciting journey," Bettencourt wrote. "Working on two separate solo projects." For one of them, he added, "I have a full album already written and recorded and will form an exciting new band for it."

In a neat twist though, Bettencourt is holding open auditions for the band in question, asking any worthy singer, bass guitar player or drummer to submit a performance video, and a video of them "killing it on stage," to Dreamers@atlantisentertainment.com.

"I am doing a worldwide search for an incredible singer/frontman, an amazing [rhythm] section with a killer bass guitarist and drummer that can lock in together and sing [backing vocals] as well," Bettencourt explained.

A post shared by Nuno (@nunobettencourtofficial) A photo posted by on

Bettencourt's other in-the-works solo project, however, is solo in the truest sense of the word, reportedly featuring only the man himself.

"My second project is all me," he says. "Truly solo and a real departure sonically – somewhat of a Schizophonic part 2 for those who know."

This is most likely a reference to Schizophonic, Bettencourt's 1997 solo debut album. Featuring Bettencourt on all instruments and vocals (with the exception of guest appearances from Extreme vocalist Gary Cherone and Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini), it's the guitarist's only solo album to date.

That's all we know about Bettencourt's 2022 projects as of press time, but – if all goes according to plan – it seems that a follow-up to Schizophonic will soon finally see the light of day.

We'll update you with more info on Bettencourt's solo projects as soon as we get ahold of any.