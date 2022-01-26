Trending

Nuno Bettencourt has two new solo albums in the pipeline

By published

The Extreme guitarist is also holding open auditions for a new solo band

Nuno Bettencourt performs at the Celebrity Theatre on December 14, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt announced on Instagram today (January 26) that he is hard at work on multiple solo albums.

"I’m departing on a new and exciting journey," Bettencourt wrote. "Working on two separate solo projects." For one of them, he added, "I have a full album already written and recorded and will form an exciting new band for it."

In a neat twist though, Bettencourt is holding open auditions for the band in question, asking any worthy singer, bass guitar player or drummer to submit a performance video, and a video of them "killing it on stage," to Dreamers@atlantisentertainment.com.

"I am doing a worldwide search for an incredible singer/frontman, an amazing [rhythm] section with a killer bass guitarist and drummer that can lock in together and sing [backing vocals] as well," Bettencourt explained. 

A post shared by Nuno (@nunobettencourtofficial)

A photo posted by on

Bettencourt's other in-the-works solo project, however, is solo in the truest sense of the word, reportedly featuring only the man himself.

"My second project is all me," he says. "Truly solo and a real departure sonically – somewhat of a Schizophonic part 2 for those who know."

This is most likely a reference to Schizophonic, Bettencourt's 1997 solo debut album. Featuring Bettencourt on all instruments and vocals (with the exception of guest appearances from Extreme vocalist Gary Cherone and Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini), it's the guitarist's only solo album to date.

That's all we know about Bettencourt's 2022 projects as of press time, but – if all goes according to plan – it seems that a follow-up to Schizophonic will soon finally see the light of day. 

We'll update you with more info on Bettencourt's solo projects as soon as we get ahold of any. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.