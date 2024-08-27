“The great wait is over”: Oasis are officially reuniting for their first live shows in 16 years – but who will be playing guitar?

Oasis has officially confirmed a long-awaited reunion tour, with the Brit rock icons announcing a string of live dates that will take place across summer 2025.

Over the weekend, the internet was abuzz with speculation that a reunion was imminent, after posts teasing an Oasis-related announcement – published to both Noel and Liam Gallagher’s social media channels – made their way online.

During his set at Reading Festival on Sunday (August 25), Liam also dedicated a song to his former Oasis bandmate. This came after Noel heaped praise on his brother, with whom he hasn’t played live since 2009, during a recent interview.

It turns out such friendly exchanges were just a precursor to ‘Oasis Live ’25’ – a 14-date tour of the United Kingdom with shows in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned,” a statement from the band says. “The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

According to a press release, plans are in motion to take Oasis Live ’25 to other continents next year.

Oasis has famously not played together since they broke up in 2009, after a fiery bust-up between the Gallagher brothers backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris led to the group’s split. The guitar that was apparently behind the altercation was sold at auction in 2022.

In the years that have followed, fans have clamored for one of the most influential British rock bands to reunite, with their long-awaited return now finally becoming a reality.

The only question that remains is, who will be joining the Gallagher brothers in the reformed Oasis lineup and, specifically, who will be playing guitar alongside Noel?

Oasis - Oasis Live '25 [Official Trailer] - YouTube Watch On

The band’s founding member and original rhythm guitarist, Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, will certainly be in contention for the role, and will no doubt be a fan favorite casting, having been present at the height of Oasis’ fame.

Not only that, in the past Liam has also reportedly made Bonehead’s recruitment in any potential Oasis reunion a key condition to his own involvement. Whether that has been the case this time round, though, remains to be seen.

Gem Archer, who replaced Bonehead and subsequently played in both Gallagher brother’s solo projects, is another name that will be closely linked in the lead up to the live dates. However, speaking to Guitar World in January, Archer implied a reunion was completely off the cards.

“If anyone thinks we'd be getting back together or getting on some sort of track, it’s just not one of those things that’s happening,” he said of a potential Oasis reformation. “So when those conversations come up, or my daughter asks, I say, ‘Look, no. Shall we have a fucking cup of tea?’”

Archer, however, does have the benefit of being a member of Noel's High Flying Birds band, and was also part of Liam's Beady Eye project. Bonehead, meanwhile, has sporadically played with Liam over the years, most recently during his Definitely Maybe tour.

Oasis - Champagne Supernova (Live From Knebworth '96) - YouTube Watch On

As for the bass role, Andy Bell – who replaced founding bassist Paul Francis McGuigan – has already expressed his interest in joining an Oasis reunion, despite the fact it could clash with his ongoing Ride commitments.

When asked whether he'd be keen to hit the road with Oasis again during a conversation with Guitar World last year, Bell said, “Oh, absolutely. If that happens, I’m there for it, mate.”

But then there are current reports suggesting no-one else from previous iterations of the band will be invited back for the reunion. Whatever the case, we imagine all will be revealed in the coming months.

Tickets for Oasis Live ’25 will go on sale Saturday. A full list of dates can be found below.