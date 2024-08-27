“The great wait is over”: Oasis are officially reuniting for their first live shows in 16 years – but who will be playing guitar?

By
published

The Gallagher brothers are finally getting back together for a string of live dates next year. But who will be joining the newly reformed Oasis?

Photo of Noel GALLAGHER and Liam GALLAGHER and OASIS, L-R: Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher performing live onstage
(Image credit: Simon Ritter/Redferns/Getty Images)

Oasis has officially confirmed a long-awaited reunion tour, with the Brit rock icons announcing a string of live dates that will take place across summer 2025.

Over the weekend, the internet was abuzz with speculation that a reunion was imminent, after posts teasing an Oasis-related announcement – published to both Noel and Liam Gallagher’s social media channels – made their way online.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.