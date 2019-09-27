Oh! Darling - Z.Vex has unveiled an Abbey Road Fuzz Factory pedal

There have been plenty of tributes to the Beatles’ Abbey Road in recognition of the iconic album’s 50th anniversary - including from the Fab Four themselves.

But one of the most intriguing may be Z.Vex’s new Abbey Road Fuzz Factory 7 effect pedal, which boasts limited-edition printed art featuring characters from some of the company’s other stompboxes – there’s the Wooly Mammoth in place of John Lennon, and the Lo-Fi Loop Junky in place of Paul McCartney - crossing the street in homage to the iconic album cover.

Additionally, the pedal’s NOS 1960s germanium transistors have been hand-painted with the anniversary years of 1969 and 2019 - a particularly cool touch.

Otherwise, the FF7 is outfitted with a nine-position rotary switch that dials up everything from “earthshaking low frequencies to ‘dog whistle’ high frequencies,” as well as a passive tone control with its own switch to roll off high end.

The Z.Vex Abbey Road Fuzz Factory 7 is available in a very limited run of 12 pieces, and for a not insubstantial price of $469.

To grab one, hit the road and head over to Z.Vex.