“The greatest fellowship one could imagine”: The Old Blood Noise Endeavors Western-themed Pardner is a fuzz that can ‘lasso’ to another pedal to shape its tones

By
published

The Pardner’s unique send and return loop allows another pedal’s characteristics to shape its sounds

Old Blood Noise Endeavors Pardner Fuzz pedal on a sandy background
(Image credit: Old Blood Noise Endeavors)

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has just dropped a contender for the Weirdest Fuzz Pedal of 2024, with the Pardner.

Beyond the name and the obvious Wild West theming, key to the Pardner’s unique offering is the use of a ‘Lasso’ mode that enables it to be influenced by an external pedal via a send and return.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.