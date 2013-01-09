Opeth Announce Headlining North American Tour

Swedish progressive metal outfit Opeth have just announced a headlining North American tour that's set to kick off April 18 in Buffalo, New York. Dates for the 30-city trek can be found below.

The second stop on the tour will see Opeth join an all-star roster of bands — including Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies and Hatebreed — at the New England Metal & Hardcore festival. Also of note is the Clifton Park, New York show in April 28, which is set to feature a special appearance from Mikael Akerfeldt's Storm Corrosion collaborator Steven Wilson of Porcupine Tree.

Opeth are wrapping up touring activities this year in support of 2011's Heritage. The album was critically lauded, but proved divisive to some fans for its prog-rock leaning and lack of harsh vocals.

"I'm not really interested in those type of vocals these days," Akerfeldt told Guitar World in 2011. "I've done them for a long time and I feel that I can't take it further. If I can't develop something, I tend to lose interest in it."

He continued, "But that's our roots, so to speak. It's not like I'm turning my back on that, but I'm letting the music guide what type of vocals I'm gonna use. So I can't say, but my screams aren't getting better. On the contrary, I think I'm a worse screamer than I used to be."

Opeth are expected to commence work on the follow-up to Heritage during 2013.

Opeth 2013 Headlining Tour Dates: