Opeth Kicks Off North American Tour on Sept. 19

Swedish metal maestros Opeth Will kick off a seven-week tour of the United States and Canada on Sept. 19 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The band's new album, Heritage, comes out the next day via Roadrunner Records. Mikael Akerfeldt began work on the album late last year, and the band began recording it in January. It will be the first Opeth album since 2008's Watershed.

Opeth will be joined by fellow Swedes Katatonia, whose 2009 album, Night Is the New Day, has garnered critical acclaim.

Dates for the North American tour are as follows:

9/19/2011: The Palladium, Worcester, MA

9/20/2011: Webster Theatre, Hartford, CT

9/21/2011: Webster Hall, New York, NY

9/23/2011: The Trocadero, Philadelphia, PA

9/26/2011: Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

9/27/2011: Expo Five, Louisville, KY

9/28/2011: Cannery Ballroom, Nashville, TN

9/29/2011: Amos' Southend, Charlotte, NC

9/30/2011:Center Stage, Atlanta, GA

10/1/2011: House of Blues, Lake Buena Vista, FL

10/3/2011: Warehouse Live, Houston, TX

10/4/2011: Stubb's Waller Creek, Austin, TX

10/5/2011: Granada Theatre, Dallas, TX

10/6/2011: The Beaumont, Kansas City, MO

10/7/2011: First Avenue, Loop Station, MN

10/8/2011: Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, MAN

10/10/2011: Edmonton Events Centre, Edmonton, ALB

10/11/2011: MacEwan Hall, Calgary, ALB

10/13/2011: Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

10/14/2011: Knitting Factory, Spokane, WA

10/15/2011: Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

10/16/2011: Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

10/18/2011: The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

10/18/2011: The Mayan Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

10/20/2011: House Of Blues, San Diego, CA

10/21/2011: The Fox Theater, Pomona, CA

10/22/2011: Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ

10/24/2011: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

10/25/2011: Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

10/27/2011: The Rave, Milwaukee, WI

10/28/2011: Vic Theatre, Chicago, IL

10/29/2011: St. Andrew's Hall, Detroit, MI

10/31/2011: Mr. Smalls, Millvale, PA

11/1/2011: Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD