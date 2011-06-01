Opeth Unveil 'Heritage' Album Art

Opeth have unveiled the artwork to their forthcoming studio album, Heritage. The artwork, done by renowned artist Travis Smith, can be seen at left.

As previously reported, Swedish progressive metal band Opeth will release their 10th studio album on Sept. 20 via Roadrunner Records.

Heritage was produced by Akerfeldt and mixed along with Porcupine Tree frontman/guitarist Steven Wilson.

The album will be released as a standard version; as a special edition loaded with extras; as a box set exclusive to Roadrunner and the band's own official Omerch webstore; and as a double LP.

The track listing for Heritage is as follows: