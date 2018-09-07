Opeth Unveil Performance Clip of “Demon of the Fall” from Upcoming Live Effort

Opeth have shared a live clip of the song "Demon of the Fall," from their forthcoming live effort Garden of the Titans: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The live package will be released November 2 via Moderbolaget Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment. It captures the band onstage at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado on May 11, 2017, and will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl formats. Both the DVD and Blu-ray formats include CDs containing the audio as well.

The video footage for "Garden of the Titans" was overseen by The Deka Brothers (Carpenter Brut, The Prodigy) and audio was mixed by David Castillo (Katatonia, Bloodbath). All versions feature artwork by Travis Smith (Nevermore, Katatonia, Testament).

Garden of the Titans: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre track listing:

01. Sorceress (live)

02. Ghost Of Perdition (live)

03. Demon Of The Fall (live)

04. The Wilde Flowers (live)

05. In My Time Of Need (live)

06. The Devil's Orchard (live)

07. Cusp Of Eternity (live)

08. Heir Apparent (live)

09. Era (live)

10. Deliverance (live)

Garden of the Titans: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre can be pre-ordered here.