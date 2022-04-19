Orange joins forces with Marcus King for limited-edition MK Ultra signature guitar amp

Orange has joined forces with blues rock titan Marcus King for the all-new, limited-edition MK Ultra signature guitar amp.

King is no stranger to Orange products, having partnered his loyal Gibson ES-345 with one of a number of Orange amplifiers throughout much of his career. Now, the Grammy-nominated electric guitar ace has partnered with the brand for his own amp, in a move that he says is “like a childhood dream come true."

Notably, the MK Ultra tube amp is the first unit to be co-created by both Orange Amps and Orange USA, and boasts a newly tuned circuit that promises to provide an amalgamation of vintage British and American tonal palettes.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Orange) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Orange) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Orange) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Orange)

In terms of build, King’s new 30-watt amp features a pair of 12AX7 preamp tubes, which line up alongside a custom Heyboer transformer and a power amp section comprised of a pair of cathode-based 6L6GC power valves.

The amp’s “one-of-a-kind” blueprint is also said to be a suitable companion to a variety of effects pedals and guitar-based tonal nuances, vowing to emulate, emphasize, and bring out the harmonic and dynamic sensitivity of King’s own playing.

Specifically, the circuit boasts EQ controls in different parts of the circuit that are totally independent from each other, resulting in a collection of frequencies and ranges that have been surgically tailored to the nuances in King’s sound.

(Image credit: Orange)

As for operation, the MK Ultra is controlled by only three knobs: Volume, Sing and Deep. Volume, unsurprisingly, dictates the overall output, while Sing and Deep serve as treble and bass controls, respectively.

While the “responsive” Volume control seeks to push the 6L6s to the point of “spongy” breakup, the Sing and Deep knobs aim to introduce specific levels of brightness and thickness.

Of his new amp, King commented, “For me to have a signature amp with Orange is just like a childhood dream that’s come true. It’s a uniquely crafted American amplifier by a British company for a uniquely crafted American man.”

The Orange MK Ultra is available now for $3,299.

To find out more, visit Orange.