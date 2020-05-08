Orange’s Crest Edition Wireless Headphones promise “superb levels of detail, rumbling bass and natural-sounding highs”

Orange Amplification may be best known for its guitar amps, but the company has now introduced the impressive Crest Edition Wireless Headphones, promising “superb levels of detail with warm rumbling bass lines and natural-sounding highs.”

The headphones sport a number of notable specs, including a touch pad that allows users to control volume by swiping up or down, move to the previous track or to the next song by swiping side to side and to pause by tapping.

Other features include a discrete built-in microphone for phone or video calls, Bluetooth connectivity and the ability to last for more than 24 hours on a single charge.

The headphones feature soft-cushion over-ear pads designed for comfort and noise reduction, and fold into their padded carry case for easy travel.

A spare cable is included as an optional preference, and the headphones are supplied with a 3.5mm mini-jack to mini-jack audio cable and a USB charging cable.

The Crest Edition Wireless Headphones are offered for $115. Buyers who purchase before May 15 can get 10% off with the special launch offer code STAYHOME6.

For more information, head to Orange Amps.