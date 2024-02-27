“Inspired by the respected luthiers and artists who have helped trailblaze the rubber bridge sound”: Orangewood brings the rubber bridge mod to the masses with the purpose-built Juniper acoustic

Orangewood has capitalized on the growing hype surrounding rubber bridge guitars by unveiling the Juniper – a fully fledged, production-run rubber bridge-equipped acoustic guitar that might just be the first of its kind.

Since the mod was first masterminded by Old Style Guitar Shop owner Reuben Cox several years ago, rubber bridges have made their way onto the guitars of some of the biggest indie, alternative and mainstream music acts of our time.

Characterized by a muted, deadened tone, guitars fitted with Cox’s rubber bridge mod quickly became the hottest trend for the next generation of players, and have been used by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Christian Lee Hutson, Wilco, Madison Cunningham and more.

Of course, some home remedies were developed – one TikToker even recommended wrapping a rubber band around your strings to replicate the sound – but now Orange has sought to make the mod more accessible than ever with the Juniper, which is “inspired by the respected luthiers and artists who have helped trailblaze the rubber bridge sound”.

Orangewood says the Juniper is the brand’s “inaugural production-run rubber bridge guitar”, but it might also be the first straight-from-factory rubber bridge acoustic to hit the market since the mod’s inception.

Before, those looking to harness a rubber bridge tone would have to have one retrofitted – we have guides on how to fit one to an acoustic guitar and how to fit one on an electric guitar – but this release lets players get their hands on a ready-made rubber bridge guitar.

Aesthetically speaking, Orangewood has certainly taken inspiration from some of the rubber bridge models that made the mod so popular in the first place, with the Black-finished Juniper (there's also a Sunburst version on offer) bearing a striking resemblance to Phoebe Bridgers’ own modded Silvertone guitar.

Orangewood seemingly took a pretty meticulous approach to developing the Juniper, too. Rather than taking one of its existing models and merely swapping out a bone bridge for a rubber alternative, the brand tested numerous permutations in order to optimize tone.

As well as testing the thickness and adjustability of the rubber bridge itself, Orangewood also adapted its parlor guitar construction, opting for an upgraded top with extra reinforcement – and a trapeze tailpiece for extra Bridgers vibes – to further enhance performance.

Other notable appointments include Grover open-gear tuners and the presence of a high-output rail pickup to “pristinely amplify the mellowness of the rubber bridge”. A vintage-style cupcake knob adds to the indie aesthetic.

At its core, the Juniper has a spruce top, layered sapele and mahogany back and sides, and a bone nut. A vintage-style 12th fret neck joint also makes the cut, as does a reinforced non-scalloped x-bracing pattern.

Plus, for maximum rubber bridge guitar tone, Orangewood has kitted the Juniper out with Ernie Ball Flatwound electric guitar strings.

“We’re excited to finally introduce our first rubber bridge model that captures an old-school sound, plays easily and in-tune, and is affordable,” said Eddie Park, Orangewood’s co-founder. “Personally, I’ve been such a fan of the rubber bridge sound that’s been popping up across my favorite artists’ records, and I think there’s a reason why it resonates with so many guitarists today.

“It captures this dreamy, otherworldly tone that is really unique. It allows guitarists to write and hear songs in a whole new way.”

As mentioned, rubber bridge guitars are immensely popular right now, and we imagine that popularity is only going to grow. As such, it’s a pretty savvy move from Orangewood, which has managed to capitalize on the trend with a rather affordable offering of its own.

Indeed, at a tidy $395, the Juniper is far more affordable than any of the custom made-to-order rubber bridge guitars that have thus far been the norm, and is most definitely more reliable than any of the TikTok-approved home remedies that try to replicate the tone.

The Black model – perhaps owing to its visual association with Bridgers – is already sold out, but the Sunburst model is still currently in stock.

Head over to Orangewood to find out more.