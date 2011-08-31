Orianthi Joins Alice Cooper's Band

Starting with the next leg of the 2011 No More Mr. Nice Guy world tour, guitarist Orianthi will be replacing Damon Johnson in Alice Cooper's band.

If you're not familiar with Orianthi, the 26-year-old has already made quite a name for herself, opening for Steve Vai, playing with Michael Jackson and jamming with Carlos Santana, among others.

"It’s very difficult to find someone to match the talents of Damon Johnson,” said Cooper, “but not only did we find someone who is more than up to the challenge… she also looks WAY better."

Orianthi adds: “I’m super excited to go on tour with Alice. It’s a huge honor to be able to get on stage and jam with an icon.”

Alice will release his new album, Welcome 2 My Nightmare on September 13. You can check out the video to the album's first single, "I'll Bite Your Face Off," right here.