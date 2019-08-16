Origin Effects’ new RevivalDrive might just be the most versatile compact overdrive pedal ever made

The original Origin Effects RevivalDrive was a behemoth of an overdrive pedal that aimed to recreate the tones of just about any vintage British or American tube amp - and now the UK company has downsized the format with its new RevivalDrive Compact.

Naturally, the control set has been streamlined to accommodate the smaller enclosure, although that should make it more immediate to capture the tone you’re searching for, from Fender to Vox, Plexi and everything in between.

(Image credit: Origin Effects)

Those controls now comprise Gain, Output, Blend, Highs, Lows, More/Presence (which adjusts negative feedback to change the level of touch sensitivity), and a Post-Drive EQ, designed to tailor the pedal to your amp.

Just take a listen to the demo video above to hear just how much this box is capable of - the variation is really quite staggering.

The RevivalDrive Compact is available now for $385/£315 from Origin Effects.