Orion Music Fest Adds Bands to Lineup

Metallica, in conjunction with friends C3 Presents, today announced lineup additions for Orion Music + More, the two day festival created by Metallica that will take place June 8th and 9th at Belle Isle in Detroit, MI. Rocket from the Crypt, Vista Chino, Dead Sara and local favorites Matt Clarke and Calico have all been added to the already stacked lineup.

A very special addition to Orion Music + More 2013 will be an original lineup reunion of Infectious Grooves, featuring Mike Muir (Suicidal Tendencies), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), Dean Pleasants (Suicidal Tendencies), and special guest Jim Martin (ex-Faith No More, filling in for original guitarist Adam Siegel). "To reunite with those guys after 22 years is going to be really special for me. Orion is the perfect place for that to happen...I'm looking forward to it," said Robert Trujillo.

Robert Trujillo comments on the Infectious Grooves reunion:

Vans will be returning to Orion in 2013 with a full vert ramp, featuring pro skating demos happening right alongside live music. Vans will also feature four signature models of the Vans x Metallica footwear at Orion, including two Kill 'Em All styles.

Music fans will be able to stay well fed and hydrated throughout the weekend with the addition of the Orion food area, ...And Food For All. Orion Music + More has enlisted Detroit restaurateur and entrepreneur Phil Cooley of Slows BBQ to curate the area and showcase some of the region's great offerings. Interested vendors can apply here.

Orion Music + More will feature more than 30 bands across 5 live music stages plus a lifestyle element that reflects each of Metallica's band members many personal interests. Detroit will see the return of James Hetfield's Custom Car & Motorcycle Show, Kirk Hammett's Crypt, Lars Ulrich's Hit the Lights Film Tent and Robert Trujillo's Vans Vert Ramp alongside the Metallica Museum and many other fan favorite attractions.

Tickets for Orion Music + More are currently onsale for $150 for a 2-Day Pass including all fees. Visit orionmusicandmore.com to buy tickets.

