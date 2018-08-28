Ormsby Guitars Introduces the Metal Series and New Goliath Models

Ormsby Guitars has announced two new models, the Metal X and Metal V, as well as a new Goliath headless model and a new humbucking pickup set, the Blizzard and Concordia.

The new Metal X and Metal V multiscale electric guitars are available in a variety of configurations, all featuring new Blizzard and Concordia pickups. The Metal V Pinstripe Limited Edition features a mahogany body with Rock Maple set-neck construction, ebony fingerboard, 24 jumbo stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots. The finish is Gloss White with Deep Blue Pearl pinstripes and a white-painted, satin-finished neck. Available in six string 25.5" - 27.5" Multiscale at an RRP of $1,849 AUD and seven-string 25.5" - 27.8" Multiscale at an RRP of $1,899 AUD.

Solid-colored Matte Black versions of the Metal X and Metal V are also available at RRP $1.649 AUD for six-string and RRP $,1699 AUD for seven-string.

The Metal X GTR and Metal V GTR are both available in Multiscale Flame Top Exotic versions featuring swamp ash bodies with premium flame maple tops, laminated rock maple set necks, ebony fingerboards, revised D-Shape necks (19.6mm @ 1st fret - 21mm @ 17th fret), 24 jumbo stainless steel frets, Luminlay side dots, black hardware, custom Ormsby bridge and locking tuners, and Blizzard and Concordia pickups. Prices are RRP $1,799 AUD for six-string and RRP $1,849 AUD for seven-string. Color options are Ice Tea, Double Blue, Dragon Burst and Dahlia Black.

The Blizzard and Concordia pickups are designed to produce an updated take on the classic hard rock and metal tones of the early 80s. The ceramic-loaded Blizzard is all about full-bodied rhythms, harmonically-charged leads and hefty palm-muted chugs with a little hair on the top end, while the Alnico 5 Concordia offers a complementary yet contrasting smooth, sustaining voice with an almost flute-like clarity. Both are available in six and seven-string versions.

Payment plans are available at ormsbyguitars.com/run9metalpayments, and dealer and distributor inquiries are welcome.

Ormsby is also releasing the several new variants of the Goliath GTR headless, all available in 6, 7 and 8-string. The Goliath GTR Multiscale ebony and maple options are available in Matte Black or Matte Seafoam finishes with either ebony or maple fingerboard on a laminated rock maple neck bolted on to a chambered Mahogany body, Luminlay side dots and custom Ormsby headless bridge and locking head piece with Hot Rock A8 Bridge humbucker and De La Creme A2 Neck humbucker. RRP $1,649 AUD for six-string, $1,719 AUD for 7-string and $1,799 AUD for 8-string. Scale lengths are 25.5 - 27.5” for 6-string, 25.5” - 27.8” for 7-string and 25.5" - 28.3” for 8-string.

The Goliath GTR Multiscale Red Copper Graphic is available with ebony or maple fretboard options with a chambered swamp ash body, laminated rock maple neck, Luminlay side dots and custom Ormsby headless bridge and locking head piece Hot Rock A8 Bridge humbucker and De La Creme A2 Neck humbucker, and a Red Copper graphic finish. RRP $1,749 AUD for 6-string, $1,819 AUD for 7-string and $1,899 AUD for 8-string.

Last but definitely not least, the Goliath GTR Multiscale Flame Maple Exotic is available with ebony or maple fretboard, each available in four colors: Natural, Maya Blue, Purr Pull and Ice Tea. Each model has a chambered swamp ash body, laminated rock maple neck, Luminlay side dots and custom Ormsby headless bridge and locking head piece Hot Rock A8 Bridge humbucker and De La Creme A2 Neck humbucker, and a Red Copper graphic finish. RRP $1,799 AUD for 6-string, $1,869 AUD for 7-string and $1,949 AUD for 8-string.

Payment plans are available at ormsbyguitars.com/run9goliathpayments and dealer and distributor inquiries are welcome. To see a list of current dealers and distributors, visit ormsbyguitars.com/dealers.html

Founded by luthier Perry Ormsby in Perth, Western Australia, Ormsby Guitars makes multiscale and standard-scale instruments in their Custom Shop as well as offering the GTR series crafted at the World Musical Instruments facility in South Korea. Ormsby artists include Psycroptic’s Joseph Haley, Richie Allan of Heavy Metal Ninjas and Kora, Hollow World’s Theo Goslett and Michael Truscott, Ando San Washington of Incipience, Graham Greene, Sophie Burrell of Saints of Sin, Clint Tustin of Carousel Kings, Brian Moore of the Browning and many more.

For more information, check out Ormsby Guitars on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.