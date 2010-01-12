Ozzy Osbourne Autobiography Due Jan. 25

Take what you thought was “rock and roll excess,” double it, and you still would not be anywhere near the dizzying life of Ozzy Osbourne. Born into a life so poor that the entire family slept in one room, music was his salvation, and his band Black Sabbath went on to change the musical landscape forever. The inevitable sex and drugs came along with along with the rock and roll lifestyle, and Ozzy soon fell into an epic relationship with booze and chemicals.

The stories of Ozzy’s days on the road are now those of legend -- biting the head off of a live bat, the tragic plane crash that took the life of his best friend and writing partner -- but few know about the real heartbreak he suffered during those days of hard living. I Am Ozzy (Grand Central Publishing Hardcover; $26.99; January 25, 2010) is the heavy metal pioneer’s unbelievable story told, for the first time, in Ozzy’s hilarious, witty and inimitable voice. In the end it was love that saved him: the love of his wife Sharon and kids Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

I Am Ozzy US Book Signings Announced

Ozzy has scheduled several book signings in support of the US release of his autobiography I Am Ozzy. If you are in NY, NJ, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago or the Los Angeles area, you can pick up your copy and have The Prince of Darkness himself autograph your copy at the following places and times:

Monday January 25th

12:30pm – 2:00 pm BARNES AND NOBLE at 555 Fifth Avenue at 46th St, New York, NY 10017

6:00pm – 7:30 pm BOOKENDS at 232 East Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Tuesday January 26th

7:00pm – 8:30 pm BORDERS at 10 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019

Wednesday January 27th

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm BORDERS at 1 S. Broad St, Ste. 100, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Thursday January 28th

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm BARNES & NOBLE COLLEGE BOOKSTORES at 660 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02215

Saturday January 30th

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm BARNES AND NOBLE at 55 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, IL 60077

Tuesday February 2nd

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm BOOK SOUP at 8818 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Wednesday February 3rd

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm BARNES AND NOBLE at 7881 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647