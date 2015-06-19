Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Slash and Tom Morello for Voodoo Music + Arts Show

Ozzy Osbourne will headline the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans October 31.

For his performance, the Black Sabbath singer will be supported by band that includes guitarists Slash and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, plus Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmate bassist Geezer Butler.

Back in March, Sabbath announced that they'd perform their farewell show at Ozzfest Japan on November 21 and 22. However, just a short time later, it was announced that the show would actually feature Osbourne and a lineup of friends.

Maybe these are the friends?

As for that final Black Sabbath show, there’s no indication of when—or even if—it will happen. Butler recently told NME he had “absolutely no idea” if it would actually happen. “I’d love to keep going,” he said. “I’d desperately want to keep going before I kick the bucket.”

Added Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, “It’d be lovely to do a last tour. It’d be really nice to do that.”

In other Sabbath news, the group’s first eight albums are set to be reissued on vinyl this summer. The series kicks off June 22 with the release of Sabbath’s self-titled debut, Paranoid and Master of Reality. They’ll be followed June 29 by Vol. 4, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath and Sabotage. The series release concludes July 13 with Technical Ecstacy and Never Say Die.

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience takes place October 30 through November 1. Other headliners include Florence + the Machine and the Zac Brown Band. Also scheduled are Modest Mouse, Jane’s Addiction, Giorgio Moroder, the Cult and Fishbone. You can see the full lineup here.

Tickets for the 2015 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience go on sale noon EST June 23. Three-day passes cost $150, and VIP passes are available for $500.