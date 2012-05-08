Ozzy Osbourne to Release 'Speak of the Devil' DVD in July

Ozzy Osbourne's Speak of the Devil will finally have a proper North American release, with the live DVD set for July 17 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Speak of the Devil was filmed on Ozzy's "Diary of a Madman" world tour after the untimely death of guitarist Randy Rhoads. The DVD features a rare look at Ozzy and Co. performing with guitarist Brad Gillis, who never appeared on an Ozzy studio album.

Osbourne's lineup on the DVD is rounded out by keyboardist Don Airey, drummer Tommy Aldridge and bassist Rudy Sarzo.

This past month, Ozzy also released two rare live items for Record Store Day, including a vinyl edition of Ozzy Live and a 7" single of "Believer" take from Ozzy Live.