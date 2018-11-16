Papa Roach Detail Upcoming Studio Album, Share New Track, “Not the Only One”

Papa Roach have shared the details of their upcoming 10th studio album, Who Do You Trust?, as well as unveiled a new song from the effort, “Not the Only One.” The song follows last month's release of new tracks "Renegade Music" and "Who Do You Trust?" Watch the official lyric video for “Not the Only One” above.

Who Do You Trust? will be released on January 18 via Eleven Seven Music. The album was produced by Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham, except for "Top of the World," which was produced by Jason Evigan.

Said Papa Roach bassist Tobin Esperance: "Our goal for our 10th album was to push ourselves even further into genres that inspire us most. We have reached the place where we always wanted to be, creating new and exciting music."

You can check out the album art and track list for Who Do You Trust? below.

Who Do You Trust? track listing:

01. The Ending

02. Renegade Music

03. Not The Only One

04. Who Do You Trust?

05. Elevate

06. Come Around

07. Feel Like Home

08. Problems

09. Top Of The World

10. I Suffer Well

11. Maniac

12. Better Than Life