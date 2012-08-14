Papa Roach to Release 'The Connection' in October

California-based rockers Papa Roach will release their seventh studio album, The Connection, this fall via Eleven Seven Music.

"This is the best project to date! Our best record — period," vocalist Jacoby Shaddix recently told AOL's Noisecreep. "We topped ourselves on this one — it encompasses all things about this band and we went back in he vault and listened and listened to all of our styles and themes to figure out where we were headed and we nailed it, dude. This is a wear your heart on your sleeve, honest, vulnerable record that give one a sense of hope in the darkness."

The follow-up to 2009's Metamorphosis (buy on iTunes) is due out October 2.

Listen to "Still Swinging" from The Connection: