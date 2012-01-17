Paul Gilbert, Los Straitjackets and Reunited Hellecasters to Perform at Guitar Geek Festival in Anaheim This Weekend

The 9th Annual Guitar Geek Festival, which takes place this Friday and Saturday nights at the Anaheim Plaza Hotel, will feature a performance by the reunited Hellecasters, who will be playing their first show together in more than 10 years.

The Hellecasters -- Jerry Donahue, John Jorgenson and Will Ray -- will headline the Saturday-night show, which will cap off two nights' worth of non-stop guitar mania that also includes performances by Los Straitjackets, Paul Gilbert, Nokie Edwards of The Ventures, Rick Vito and the event's host, Deke Dickerson.

On Friday, doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6. On Saturday, doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 5.

For more info -- including ticket prices and a full list of performers, check out guitargeekfestival.com.