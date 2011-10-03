Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Attend London Premiere of Scorsese's New George Harrison Film

Former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were among the celebrities present at the London premiere of Martin Scorsese's new film, George Harrison: Living In A Material World, Friday night, October 2.

Harrison's widow, Olivia, and son, Dhani, were also present, as were Scorsese, Yoko Ono, Beatles producer George Martin, Noel Gallagher, Sir Ben Kingsley, Billy Connolly, Monty Python's Terry Gilliam, Ron Wood and Pattie Boyd, Harrison’s first wife.

McCartney told BBC News that Harrison, who died of lung cancer at age 58 in 2001, was "a great man."

"Every time I see something to do with George, it brings back more memories than you would believe," McCartney said. "He was my little mate on the school bus. A lot of fond memories. He's sorely missed by us all."

On the same night, there was a premiere of the film in Liverpool, The Beatles' hometown.

The film, which took five years for Scorsese to complete, documents the Harrison's rise to fame and his dedication to his philanthropic work. Scorsese said he was "fascinated" by Harrison.

After a limited run in theaters, the documentary will be screened in two parts on HBO in November.