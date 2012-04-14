Paul McCartney Premieres Self-Directed "My Valentine" Music Video Starring Natalie Portman, Johnny Depp

Last night, Paul McCartney premiered two new, self-directed videos for his song "My Valentine," one of two original compositions on his 2012 album, Kisses On The Bottom.

Natalie Portman stars in one version; Johnny Depp stars in the other. Both versions feature the actors translating the song's lyrics into sign language. A third and possibly "official" version of the video -- shown below -- combines Portman and Depp's performances into one film.

The videos, which are based on an idea by McCartney's daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, were shot on 35mm; the elder McCartney worked with cinematographer Wally Pfister (Inception, The Dark Knight) to create the films' stark effect.

The premiere of the videos took place at the Stella McCartney store in Los Angeles; guests included Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Nate Mendel, Orlando Bloom, Julie Delpy, Zooey Deschanel, Jane Fonda, Woody Harrelson, Joan Jett, Quincy Jones, Jason Lewis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Richard Perry, Gwen Stefani and Reese Witherspoon.

"My Valentine" marks Portman's second appearance in a McCartney video; she also appears in 2007's "Dance Tonight."

That's Eric Clapton on lead guitar, by the way.