Paul McCartney to Release Covers Album Early Next Year

Paul McCartney will release an album of cover tunes in early 2012. The still-untitled album, which was recorded in Los Angeles, will contain McCartney's renditions of songs from the "pre rock" era.

"It's my dad's style of music," he told Rolling Stone. "I've wanted to do that kind of thing forever, since the Beatles days. But then Rod (Stewart) went mad on it. I thought, 'I have to wait so it doesn't look like I'm trying to do a Rod.'"

The album will include several songs with Diana Krall.

"They're just songs I admire," he said. "I'm trying to steer away from the obvious ones. It's get-home-from-work music. You put it on and get a glass of wine."

McCartney has also said he is planning to record a "heavy rock album" after being inspired by the Foo Fighters.

"It sounds quite wacky, but it keeps it fresh," he said. "I love that, you get a crazy idea and go with it. You never know, I may run into a garage to make this other album."

As previously reported, remasted and expanded editions of McCartney and McCartney II will be released in June.