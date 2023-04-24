This clip of actor Paul Mescal playing acoustic and singing his debut single Slip Away is making us emotional

By Matt Parker
published

The quiet, fingerpicked song is one of two Mescal musical performances from the new Carmen soundtrack

Irish actor Paul Mescal has debuted his first single, Slip Away – a short, quiet track that features him singing and playing acoustic guitar – as part of the soundtrack to the forthcoming film, Carmen.

Alongside the release is a simple clip showing Mescal performing the song, which appears to have been recorded in a live, off-the-cuff take – either that, or the studio has added some authentic, background hiss. 

Regardless, while it’s a short clip, Slip Away nonetheless hits you in the gut. Mescal, who was previously in a relationship with Phoebe Bridgers, seems to have learned a thing or two from the songwriter about nailing gently-picked acoustic performances.

Mescal performs with a capo on the third fret and we’re pretty sure that’s a Sigma JM-SG45 he’s using in the clip – which features a sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides – though the headstock logo appears to have been obscured.

The single is being hailed as Mescal’s musical debut. However, at the risk of being pedantic, Guitar World would like to point out that (according to Discogs) this is overlooking his contribution as a backing vocalist on Bridgers’ festive 2022 release, So Much Wine (Merry Christmas), so, err... completists should start there.

Carmen opened in cinemas this past weekend (April 21). The contemporary take on the story follows the fortunes of a young Mexican woman, Carmen (played by Mellisa Barrera), who makes for the US border following the murder of her mother. 

She later meets Paul Mescal’s character, Aidan – a Marine coping with PTSD – after he intervenes to stop a murderous border guard. 

“Carmen and Aidan are forced to escape together,” runs the film’s synopsis. “They make their way north towards Los Angeles in search of Carmen’s mother’s best friend, the mercurial Masilda (Rossy De Palma) and owner of La Sombra nightclub – a sanctuary of music and dance… but time is running out as the police hunt closes in.”

Of course, Mescal is not the only actor to enjoy playing the guitar onscreen or off. He joins a list including Johnny Depp, Terrence Howard and Tim Robbins. 

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.