Peavey celebrates 30 years of one of metal’s most iconic guitar amps with two new 6505 amp heads

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic 6505 guitar amp, Peavey has unveiled two special-edition amp heads.

Arriving in the form of the largely similar, yet subtly different, 6505 II and 6505 1992 Original, the two amp heads aim to “harness the sound of modern metal” via period-accurate appointments, like-for-like features and a handful of modern tweaks.

And, like the original 6505 unit, both offer 120 watts of power in their effort to deliver Peavey’s sought-after heavy sounds.

Leading the way is the 6506 1992 Original, which is said to be a “spot-on recreation of the early ‘90s classic”. On its spec sheet, the two-channel tube head sports five 12AX7 preamp tubes, a 6L6GC-fueled power section and a custom-built output transformer.

The amp face features pre-gain and post-gain controls for both Rhythm and Lead channels, as well as an overarching three-band EQ comprising Low, Mid and High.

(Image credit: Peavey)

Other controls include Resonance and Presence knobs in the power amp section, and a switch that flicks the amp between Bright and Crunch modes. As those names would imply, Bright is for “spanking cleans”, while Crunch is for “Burn My Eyes-style high-gain”.

It’s also worth noting there are two inputs for High Gain and Normal Gain options, with an adjacent switch – compatible with a footswitch – helping guitarists change between the Rhythm and Lead channels on the fly. There are also two dedicated Standby/On switches for each input.

On the flipside, the 1992 Original also has a Preamp Out jack and FX Loop for greater rig compatibility, from connecting the head to a cab emulator to running it alongside stompboxes.

(Image credit: Peavey)

The 1992 Original is joined by the 6505 II: a slightly buffed-up version of the 6505, which boasts an extra 12AX7 preamp tube – that’s six in total – as well as four 6L6GC power tubes.

Said to be the result of “countless hours of deep dives into the amplifier at a component level”, the 6505 II also features a custom-designed output transformer, as well as a slightly expanded control set.

Here, both the Rhythm and Lead channels get a three-band EQ of their own – Low, Mid and High – as well as Pre and Post gain controls. Each section gets dedicated Resonance and Presence power section controls, with the Rhythm also offering a Bright/Crunch voice switch.

Other appointments include input-specific standby switches, a single input jack and the same Preamp Out jack/FX Loop combo that can be found on the 1992 Original iteration.

In terms of price, the 6505 1992 Original is available now for $1,299, while the 6505 II can be purchased for $1,499.

They’re yet to make their way on to Peavey’s website, but more details for each amp can be found over at Sweetwater (opens in new tab).