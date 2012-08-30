Peavey Hollywood Grand Opening to Feature Alex Skolnick, Hartley Peavey and Stan Lee

As reported earlier, Peavey Electronics will open its first showroom in Hollywood this weekend.

The grand opening event, which takes place September 1 to 5, is free and open to the public.

It will include appearances by comic-book legend Stan Lee, who will sign Peavey's Marvel electric guitars super hero graphics; guitarist Alex Skolnick of Testament and the Alex Skolnick Trio; and Peavey Electronics founder and CEO Hartley Peavey, who will sign copies of his biography, The Peavey Revolution (Backbeat Books).

Other guests include Metalachi, Thrown Into Exile and acoustic stylist Monte Montgomery.

“Peavey has a long and productive legacy in music and audio, and proactive outreach has been the key to our success since Hartley Peavey founded the company in 1965,” said Courtland Gray, COO of Peavey Electronics Corp. “With so many artists living in L.A. or passing through on a daily basis, Peavey Hollywood’s location in the heart of Guitar Row on the Sunset Strip gives us access to artists and marketing opportunities that will serve Peavey retailers as well as artists and musicians around the world.”

Peavey Hollywood is at 7422 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles.

For more information, visit peaveyhollywood.com.

Peavey Hollywood Grand Opening Week Schedule: