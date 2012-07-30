Peavey Introduces Nano Vypyr Modeling Guitar Amp

Peavey has packed 11 amp models and 35 effects combinations into its new Nano Vypyr, a portable modeling guitar amp that can be powered by AC adapter or batteries.

The amp features 11 exclusive analog amp models — two clean models, two overdrive models, two rock models, two metal models, two lead models and one acoustic model — plus bass, mid, treble and gain controls to adjust the tones of each model. The preamp section is based on Peavey’s analog TransTube technology, while the power section is lightweight class D.

The amplifier has a built-in DSP section that includes chorus, wah, compression, compression/chorus, flanger, octaver, tremolo, rotary speaker, reverb and delay with tap tempo, with 35 possible combinations. An effects control knob adjusts multiple parameters for each effect at once, while the optional expression pedal gives users real-time parameter control over the effects. Additional features include a microphone input with level, chromatic tuner, auxiliary input and headphone output.

Click here for dealers.

Features:

11 amp models: two clean models, two overdrive models, two rock models, two metal models, two lead models and one acoustic model

35 effects combinations: chorus, wah, compression, compression/chorus, flanger, octaver, tremolo or rotary speaker, plus delay and/or reverb on any effect

Tap tempo for delay

Parameter control on all effects

8” speaker in a 10” tilt-back enclosure

TransTube analog preamp

Class D power amp

Master volume

Gain control

Three-band EQ

Battery (four D-cell) or AC powered

Built-in Chromatic Tuner

1/8” auxiliary input

1/8” recording/headphone out

¼” microphone input with level control

Expression pedal input for real time parameter control over effects (sold separately)

U.S. MSRP $299.99 ($169.99 street)

For more info, visit peavey.com.