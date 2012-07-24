Peavey Launches Rehearsal Room Makeover Sound System Giveaway

Peavey has announced its Rehearsal Room Makeover, which offers contestants the chance to win a 1,000-watt sound system that includes a professional mixer, loudspeakers, microphones and more, totaling thousands of dollars in gear (U.S. MSRP).

Enter to win by liking Peavey at their Facebook page.

The Peavey Rehearsal Room Makeover prize package includes a Peavey TriFlex II portable sound system with two speaker stands; a Peavey PV 14 USB mixer with direct USB output for recording; a Peavey PV-1 wireless handheld microphone; and three PV MSP2 XLR microphone and accessory packs.

The Peavey TriFlex II is a portable sound system providing 1,000 watts of power through a three-speaker setup — one 15-inch Peavey subwoofer plus two satellite speakers with 10-inch premium woofers and Peavey RX14 1.4-inch titanium compression drivers on patented Peavey Quadratic Throat Waveguide horns. The TriFlex II chassis is housed in the subwoofer enclosure and includes all of the system electronics—two-channel preamp, electronic crossover and subsonic filter—as well as the three power amps.

To set up the Peavey TriFlex II, you could remove the two satellite speakers and turn the subwoofer onto its rubber feet so the preamp controls, inputs and outputs are positioned at the top rear of the subwoofer enclosure. For easy transport, the TriFlex subwoofer can be turned onto its built-in 3" casters, with the satellite speakers secured in the sub's grille cavity.

The Peavey PV 14 USB mixer features ten reference-quality, low-noise microphone inputs and dual, switchable stereo line inputs, plus a built-in DSP effects section, pre-fader monitor send, post-fader effects send, and a USB port to connect to a computer for recording or playback.

