Peavey to Unveil New 'Star Wars' Guitars at Comic-Con

Peavey Electronics has released a line of licensed guitars and accessories adorned with graphics based on Star Wars.

The products will be unveiled at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con International.

From the company:

“Star Wars is a giant in the world of film, TV and video games, and the same can be said of Peavey in the music industry — so this collaboration just makes sense,” says Peavey’s Tony Moscal. “I can’t wait for movie fans and musicians to see what we’ve come up with.”

Peavey’s line of Star Wars products is perfect for musicians and collectors alike. The products include full-size Rockmaster electric guitars, three-quarter size Rockmaster electric guitars, half-size acoustic guitars, ukuleles and accessories.

The line will be on display at this year’s Comic-Con International: San Diego, at Peavey’s booth (2913-P) in the Star Wars pavilion. Peavey’s regular line of Star Wars products will be available for purchase, in addition to two exclusive light side/dark side collector model guitars. Only 50 guitars have been created for each of these exclusive collector models.

With a basswood body, maple neck and rosewood fretboard, Peavey’s Rockmaster guitars provide excellent balance, playability and tone, and feature Star Wars characters in a high gloss finish. A three-quarter size student model of the Rockmaster electric guitar is also available, and both guitars come with cable and picks.

Ideal for starter musicians, Peavey’s half-size acoustic guitars are made of genuine wood with steel strings. The guitars include a removable headstock cover with matching graphics that protects fingers from string ends, and come with Peavey picks and a strap. Scenes from the Star Wars films are featured on the instruments in high gloss finish.

Also suitable for players of all ages or collectors, the line of products includes 20-inch ukuleles decorated with Star Wars characters. Made of genuine wood and featuring a high gloss finish, the instruments have easy-to-play nylon strings and locking tuning pegs which help to keep the instrument in tune.

In addition to guitars, Peavey is producing a selection of Star Wars-themed straps and picks. To learn more about Peavey, visit peavey.com.