Periphery Offering Free Download of New Single, "Make Total Destroy"

If you haven't picked up your copy of Periphery's new single, "Make Total Destroy," the band are now offering the track as a free download. You can get your copy here (email signup required.)

"Make Total Destroy" is the first single off the band's highly anticipated sophomore album, Periphery II, which is due out next month.

"After all the countless hours of work we've put in over the past seven months, we can honestly say the vision we had in mind for this record has been fulfilled — and then some," guitarist Mark Mark Holcomb told Guitar World recently. "Every single member of this band stepped it up and, as a result, this album truly feels like a collaborative effort."

Periphery II is out July 3 via Sumerian Records.