“Designed to redefine the modern metal tone”: Peavey and Misha Mansoor’s Invective head is one of the most versatile high-gain amps out there – and it’s just been turned into a combo for the first time

Periphery's resident djent specialist was brought onboard to help produce a downsized version of his hugely popular Invective 120. Could this be the versatile modern metal combo amp to beat?

Peavey Invective 112
(Image credit: Peavey)

Peavey has debuted a combo amp version of its Misha Mansoor-designed Invective 120 amp head, which promises to place the original’s tones into a package that operates at a “neighborhood-friendly” capacity.

For this project, the Periphery virtuoso was once again brought onboard to help create a downsized, 20-watt variant of his flagship amp – a head that is widely regarded as one of the most versatile high-gainers currently available.

Image 1 of 3
Peavey Invective 112
(Image credit: Peavey)

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.