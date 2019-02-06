Periphery Share New Song, “Blood Eagle,” Detail Forthcoming Studio Album

Periphery have announced the release of their fifth album, Periphery IV: Hail Stan, on April 5 via their own 3DOT Recordings.

Yesterday, the album’s first single, “Blood Eagle,” was premiered on Sirius XM Liquid Metal. Said Periphery guitarist Mark Holcomb about the song: “We’ve known since the late stages of P4 writing sessions that ‘Blood Eagle’ would be the first song we released. It’s an unrelenting song that, even while we were writing it, we would say to ourselves: ‘We NEED to play this live.’ The original demo was vastly different, and through the songwriting process, it took on this kind of violent, explosive nature that is always hard to synthesize. That energy excited us and we knew it’d be the first thing we’d let you all hear.”

Regarding the new album, guitar player/programmer Jake Bowen said; “We finally spent a year on a record. We’ve never been able to do that. The quality and pacing of the work show we took our time with this one. That’s an important note about this. We really got to do everything we wanted to do in the space we had to do it.”

Added Holcomb, “I think you can hear the adventurous intent behind much of this material as a result. We’re all the happiest we’ve ever been with a release, and it’s no coincidence. Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Periphery IV: Hail Stan is available for pre-order in limited-edition vinyl and merch bundles at 3DOT Recordings . The album can also be pre-ordered digitally via iTunes . Digital pre-orders include an immediate download of “Blood Eagle,” which can be streamed now via Spotify .

Periphery IV: Hail Stan track list: